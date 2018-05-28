Baby overdoses on cocaine and fentanyl, parents charged, says Sheriff

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman from central Florida have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the drug overdose death of their 8-month-old baby.

David Williams Chappele Jr., 29, and, Jessica Marie Strickland,27, were placed under arrest by authorities on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

In September of 2017, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive baby at a Cocoa Beach home.

The baby was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

The medical examiner, according to the sheriff’s office, said the baby died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl prompting an investigation.

Investigators believe both parents played a role in the baby’s untimely death.

On the night in question, Chappele and Strickland went to sleep with the baby on a mattress on the floor of the living room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators allege Strickland used cocaine while caring for the infant, and that Chappele wore multiple fentanyl patches that were cut in half and that the residue from the patches transferred to the baby.

Chappele faces charges for allowing the baby to be near a dangerous narcotic and Strickland is facing charges for knowing about the possible danger to the child from the drugs being used by both parents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chappele is out on bail while Strickland remains at the Brevard County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

It is unclear at this time when the case will be tried in court.

