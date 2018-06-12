Back to the Future Fans Faked Out!

If you were scrolling around on Facebook and saw a Michael J. Fox post that made it seem like “Back to The Future 4” was being worked on, don’t believe the hype.

Saturday, an unofficial Fox fan page posted a message and photo of Fox, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd saying they were “hard at work” on a sequel, and you guessed it. The internet went nuts.

Turns out it was all a hoax. The pic was from an appearance the three did in 2015, and the misspelling told the tale of the phony posting, which has been deleted.

Would you want to see another Back to The Future movie?

Everything old is new again, except when it’s a Facebook hoax: https://t.co/pcbg4CQZk8 — snopes.com (@snopes) June 11, 2018