Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans With Elevator Sing-A-Long
By Beth
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 4:30 PM

The Backstreet Boys surprised MTV staffers and fans with an impromptu sing-a-long in the TRL elevators.
Brian Littrell began the ride and was joined by Howie and Kevin a few floors later. Soon after, A.J. McLean and Nick Carter joined the party, completing the fivesome.
The Boys sang “I Want It That Way” with the group of starstruck riders in a new segment titled “TRelevator.”
Which boy band is the ultimate boy band?

