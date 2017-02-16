Baddest Date Ever?

By Jennifer Ross
|
Feb 16, 7:37 AM

And you thought you’ve had bad dates? Check this out. 38-year-old Lucy Brown of London met a guy on Plenty of Fish last week and they went on a date to a bar.  But when he contacted her about a second date, she said she wasn’t really interested.  So the guy sent her a long text message . . . asking her to pay him $53 for her half of their first date. Quote, “I really [liked] you and saved up some money to take you on a nice date.  As it didn’t work out, I’d be grateful if you could send along something to contribute for the drinks I spent on you thinking I’d at least get to see you again.”  And . . . Lucy actually sent him the money.  She also donated the same amount to a donkey sanctuary which, first of all, is apparently something that exists and, second of all, is a not-so-subtle message that she thinks he’s a jackass.

