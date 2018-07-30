Now that the kids are back in school, you deserve a much needed vacation! You could win the perfect Bahamas getaway to Sandyport Beach Resort, #1 on TripAdvisor in Nassau!
Called “one of the best boutique resorts in the Bahamas” by Travel + Leisure magazine, Sandyport Beach Resort is Nassau’s laid-back island jewel. A color-clad tropical hideaway steps from the Bahamas’ crystal-clear waters, it’s a place to slip off the radar, savor fresh island cuisine, and feel instantly at ease.
Slip into an island home away from home the moment you arrive. At Sandyport Beach Resort, our spacious residential-style guest rooms and suites are all located within colorful canal-front or Lagoon Beach-front villas just a short stroll from the ocean beach.
Our ocean beach is an idyllic haven of beautiful sand and warm, crystal clear waters. Explore the underwater life, comb for natural treasures, build sandcastles with the kids, and decompress in a hammock on The Lookout while enjoying the truly spectacular view.
One lucky winner will receive a 4 day/3 night getaway to Sandyport Beach Resort along with round-trip airfare on Bahamas Air for two!
Bahamas Back to School Flyaway Contest Rules
The post Bahamas Back to School Flyaway appeared first on 850 WFTL.