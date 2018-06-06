Baked Beans To The Rescue!

Now this is some resourceful . . . and delicious . . . police work. A 25-year-old guy named Justin Stanford went into a grocery store in Youngstown, Florida with a hammer and started threatening the clerk. The cops came into the store, but Justin held them off by swinging the hammer. And things stayed like that until one of the cops managed to sneak up behind Justin and attack him with the best weapon in reach.. cans of Bush’s Extra Brown Sugar baked beans! The cop threw 2-cans of the beans at Justin, and the second one hit him and stunned him just long enough for the other cops to swarm and take him down. Justin is facing several charges, including assault and resisting arrest.