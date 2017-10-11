Bananarama announces U.S. tour

After 30 years, 80’s British pop group Banarama are going out on the road.

The groups original members (Sarah Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobahn Fahey) said they are touring the U.S. for the first time starting in February.

Fahey left the group in 1988 and formed another group. Woodward and Dallin continued to perform with a new member and had reformed as a duo.

Woodward said it took a dance around Fahey’s kitchen to make them realize that they should get back together and perform again. Some of the British tour dates are already sold out. The tickets for the North American stops go on sale Friday.

How 80’s can you get? Would you go to see Bananarama?