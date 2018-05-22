Barry’s Back: Manilow Begins New Westgate Show This Week

Barry Manilow is one of the few early pop artists that have stood the test of time, and that’s especially true as Manilow embarks on another Las Vegas residency starting this week.

“I couldn’t be happier that my music has withstood time and had that kind of impact on people,” says Manilow who also shared that during his career there was a time when critics weren’t very fond of him or his music.

But what Manilow didn’t know was that there was a group of younger music lovers that adored his music so much that the love awarded him 47 top 40 and 12 number one hits.

Manilow has spent over 7 years performing in Vegas with five of them being at The Westgate when it was known as the Las Vegas Hilton. Manilow plans of performing all of his hits for what he hopes will be an extended residency, “I’m planning on being there forever,” he laughs. For More information on “Manilow Las Vegas: The Hits Come Home” click the story link.

