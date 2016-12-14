Baseball Bans A Classic Ritual

Can’t we have any fun anymore? Has political correctness gone too far? That baseball hazing ritual of dressing rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls and more is now banned. Major League Baseball created an Anti-Hazing and Anti-Bullying Policy that covers the practice. As part of the sport’s new labor deal, set to be ratified by both sides. The players’ association agreed to not contest it. The policy prohibits teams from “requiring, coercing or encouraging” players to engage in activities that include “dressing up as women or wearing costumes that may be offensive to individuals based on their race, sex, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or other characteristic.” We’re going to miss these days.