Batman Cop

A guy went into a Walmart in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday and shoplifted four DVDs, one of which was the “Lego Batman” movie. And when he walked outside, he was busted by an off-duty cop . . . who was, coincidentally, DRESSED AS BATMAN.

The cop is Damon Cole. He dresses up as superheroes to do community outreach to kids and he was at a safety fair at the Walmart that day. The guy got a citation for shoplifting less than $100 worth of merchandise.