Batman Cop

A cop in Texas was dressed as Batman for a safety fair outside of a Walmart on Sunday, and he caught a shoplifter . . . who’d stolen a DVD of the “Lego Batman” movie.  The guy was cited for shoplifting.

A guy went into a Walmart in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday and shoplifted four DVDs, one of which was the “Lego Batman” movie.  And when he walked outside, he was busted by an off-duty cop . . . who was, coincidentally, DRESSED AS BATMAN.

The cop is Damon Cole.  He dresses up as superheroes to do community outreach to kids and he was at a safety fair at the Walmart that day. The guy got a citation for shoplifting less than $100 worth of merchandise.

