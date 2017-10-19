Behind the scenes of the ‘Roseanne’ revival

Yesterday marked 29 years since the debut of Roseanne on ABC.

With a full revival in the works, the cast and crew took a picture from a table script reading and posted the photo to Twitter on Tuesday.

Original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson were there as well as Becky #2, Sara Chalke. Chalke will play a different role in the revival.

The show broke sitcom ground from 1988 to 1997 and garnered 17 Emmys over their run.

Are you looking forward to the Roseanne reunion?

@roseanneonabc is coming back to @abcnetwork and im SO EXCITED AND GRATEFUL TO BE APART OF IT❤️❤️heres a bts from our first read thru! pic.twitter.com/HKGpW1sW8t — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) October 17, 2017

