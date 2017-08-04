Behold The Ta-Ta Towel

The Ta-Ta Towel promises to prevent boob sweat.

You may win the battle of boob sweat with this new product called the Ta-Ta Towel. It’s a towel that goes over your neck and holds your breasts up when you’re hot and shirtless. Creator Erin Robinson thought of the idea one hot day when she was sweating and couldn’t keep the perspiration from dripping onto her stomach. It’s marketed as the perfect thing to use while you are getting ready for work or a night out. It comes in different colors and will cost you $45.

Do you wish you would have thought of this? What are your remedies to fight “boob-sweat?”