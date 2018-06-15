Being hangry is a real thing!

Surely you’ve heard of the word hangry. It’s the smash of being mad because you are hungry. Researchers now say it’s a real condition.

A study monitored responses from people who had to perform a frustrating task with computers. Some of the people fasted before the task, others had a meal.

Those who fasted before were more irritable and expressed more stress and anger in the final surveys. A lot of people don’t even realize they are hangry until they lash out at something or someone.

You can get hangry but researchers say it can be controlled. One study said people need to step back and recognize your feelings before you react with anger. Also, go eat something!

Do you get hangry? Do you know someone who is really bad when they are hungry?