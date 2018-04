Billboard just put out a list of the top 100 Boy Band Songs of all time.

10. “MMMBop” by Hanson.

9. “Back Here”, BBMak.

8. “Step By Step”, New Kids on the Block.

7. “Daydream Believer”, The Monkees.

6. “Can You Stand the Rain”, New Edition.

5. “Tearin’ Up My Heart”, ‘N Sync.

4. “What Makes You Beautiful”, One Direction.

3. “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, The Beatles.

2. “I Want You Back”, The Jackson 5.

AND NUMBER 1: “I Want it That Way”, The Backstreet Boys.