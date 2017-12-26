Best friends find out they are biological brothers

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been good friends for 60 years. They are 15 months apart in age and met in the 6th grade.

Robinson and Macfarlane were attached by similar family voids in their lives. Robinson was adopted and Macfarlane never knew his father.

Macfarlane searched for family records by using a DNA website. To his surprise, the top match was someone called Robi737. Everyone called Alan by the name Robi and he used to fly 737’s for Hawaiian Airlines. The match was his best friend. It turns out they are biological brothers.

The two men revealed the news to family on Saturday night. Talk about a wonderful holiday surprise.

Have you done your DNA? Did you come across something amazing?