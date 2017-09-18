The best holiday ever: National Cheeseburger Day

Monday September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day. Some restaurants are offering delicious deals. Applebee’s is offering cheeseburgers for $6.99. Normally, they are priced from $9 to $12.

If you are close enough to a Shake Shack, you can get a free burger from 11am to 2pm local time if you order with DoorDash and use the code SHACK. Hwy 55 is offering its Lil’ Cheeseburger for 55 cents a piece from 5pm until closing. BurgerFi is also celebrating by offering their cheeseburger for $5.

I think I know what I am having for dinner!!!