A realtor in DeWitt, Michigan clearly looked at the graveyard across the street as a benefit! He just listed a house across from a graveyard, and on the sign out front, he printed “Quiet neighbors” . . . with an arrow pointing across the street. If you’re interested, it’s a four-bed, two-bath, 1,300-square foot house and the asking price is $159,000. And again, quiet neighbors . . . plus a realtor’s sign out front that’s going viral.