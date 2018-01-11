Beware of your kids doing the ‘Tide Pod Challenge’

Another dangerous online challenge could put your children’s lives at risk. It’s called the “Tide Pod Challenge.” The new “challenge” has teenagers putting Tide laundry pods in their mouths. Much of this began with a video in March of 2017 with a college student trying to eat a pod. Now, videos of teens putting Tide Pods in their mouth and even cooking with them are making the rounds online as part of the “Tide Pod Challenge.” Swallowing even a small amount of the highly-concentrated detergent found in pods (which can happen if people bite it and spit contents out), can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

