Beyoncé and Elton John might be working on new versions of ‘Lion King’ songs

This musical duo might send some people into serious joy. Beyoncé and Elton John are rumored to be working together on new versions of Lion King classic songs.

The New York Daily News cites “a source in L.A.” who says Can You Feel The Love Tonight and Circle Of Life will be updated for the new Lion King movie.

Elton has agreed to do those songs plus possibly a few new ones. Beyoncé is in the cast of the remake and she is rumored to be joining him on some of the tracks.

The source says, “It is unthinkable when you have Beyoncé involved not to have her sing some of those iconic hits – and that means huge sales to a new generation.”

Do you think Beyoncé will utterly slay these songs?