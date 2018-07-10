Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Eddie Vedder And Ed Sheeran Headlining Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 Fest

The Global Citizen Festival is heading to South Africa this year to celebrate the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela with some huge headliners.

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will take over Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on December 2nd, with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, and Ed Sheeran on the bill.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the keynote address for the event, which celebrates what would be the late South African president and Nobel peace prizewinner’s 100th birthday.

As is custom, those wishing to attend can enter to win free tickets by signing up through the Global Citizen website after August 21.

Have you attended any of the other Global Citizen shows? Is the message lost due to the huge stars who play? Or does that help to enhance the cause?

Beyonce & Jay-Z, Eddie Vedder, Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin will join Oprah Winfrey and African musicians for Global Citizen’s free Mandela 100 fest in South Africa https://t.co/hbphav09Vr pic.twitter.com/RUdXZcZcA2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 9, 2018