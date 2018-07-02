‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Marries
By Beth
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

Congratulations to ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco! After 7 months of being engaged, she is now married!
Cuoco, who is 32, married a 26-year-old professional equestrian and son of billionaire businessman, who she has been dating since March of 2016.
Cuoco was previously married to a professional tennis player before filing for divorce 21 months later.
Do you think men are ready to get married when they’re 26?

