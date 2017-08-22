Big Ben quiet until 2021

London’s iconic Big Ben bonged regularly for the last time until 2021 on Monday. The hammers that have hit the bells for most of the past 157 years will be locked for the safety of workers renovating the clock tower. The bongs will still chime for important events like New Year’s Eve. The length of time of the silencing has drawn criticism from British politicians and citizens. British Prime Minister Theresa May said “It can’t be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years.”

What are the top local landmarks in your area? Have any of them been renovated recently? Did it cause any problems?