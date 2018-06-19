‘Big Brother 20’ houseguests announced
By Beth
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 4:35 PM

If you are ready for some mindless summer entertainment, the cast of Big Brother 20 has been announced.
Among the 16 houseguests there’s a flight attendant, an undercover cop, day trader, female pro football trainer and a Las Vegas entertainer.
The show winner gets $500,000. The voyeurism starts on CBS on June 27th.
Are you a Big Brother fan? Could you be locked away from your family and friends for a month?

Comments