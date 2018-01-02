What Big Events Happened in 2017? By Jennifer Ross | Jan 2, 2018 @ 5:45 AM It’s a new year and of course we have to look back at last year. Do you remember all the BIG news and entertainment events? We forgot a lot of them too. Here’s a refresher. #2017#jenandbill#yearinreview Related Content Oh No, Ed Sheeran Hit By Car! The Houston Astros Win The World Series How Did Experts Miss This? Dirty Dancing with Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton Did You Hear What Larry David Said On SNL OMG! How This Man Walked Away Is Beyond Us!