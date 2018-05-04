Big Island of Hawaii Under State of Emergency as Volcano Erupts

The Governor of Hawaii is declaring an emergency as lava flows through a residential neighborhood.

Hawaii’s National Guard has been activated and evacuations ordered as lava continues to flow from the most active volcano on the Big Island.

The Governor says lava from the Kilauea volcano is flowing onto streets in a subdivision near the eastern tip of Hawaii’s Big Island.

About 17-hundred people have been evacuated.

Drone video shows the bubbling lava flow from Thursday’s eruption of the Kilauea volcano near the community of Leilani Estates, Hawaii. https://t.co/mHn5lG64f7 pic.twitter.com/6ALCmRAmbw — CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2018

Scientists say a nearly 500-foot long fissure erupted with lava for about two hours and the eruption is not over.

