Big Island Residents Warned to “Get Out Now” as Lava Spews from Kilauea

Some people on Hawaii’s Big Island are refusing to evacuate their homes despite warnings to “go now” as another fissure from the Kilauea volcano opened up.

Many residents in the Leilani Estates subdivision say they won’t leave until the lava is virtually creeping up to their doorstep.

Hawaii volcano latest as Kilauea roars back in full force: – 31 structures destroyed.

– 10 fissures.

Hawaii volcano latest as Kilauea roars back in full force: – 31 structures destroyed.

– 10 fissures.

– No injuries reported so far.

The molten rock has covered nearly eight acres and has destroyed at least 26 homes as it continues to slowly flow through the neighborhood.

New cracks in the ground have began to release thick steam and toxic gases that contain extremely high levels of sulfur dioxide, which makes it hard to breathe.

Experts say they are unsure when it will be safe for those who evacuated to return home.

