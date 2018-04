Waffle House is selling beer! The Atlanta staple is offering your favorite brew at SunTrust park at their “Hashbrown Bar”, which is located separately from the original Waffle House at the stadium.

Eats are all available at the “Hashbrown Bar” like a “cheesesteak melt hash brown bowl” or a “grilled chicken melt hash brown bowl.”

Now you can save time by going to Waffle House for your next pre-game party.

Do you like the idea of being able to drink and eat Waffle House at the same time?