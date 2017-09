Lego will release the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon on October 1st. It is officially the largest Lego set ever. It has 7,541 pieces. When it’s finished, it will take up some space. The completed Falcon is 33 inches long, 22 inches wide and 8 inches tall. The set comes with Star Wars characters from various films including Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO.

This is sweet.

Do you have Lego people in your life? Are they kids or grown-ups?