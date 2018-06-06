Bill Clinton Addresses “Combative” Comments about Monica Lewinsky
By 850 WFTL
Jun 6, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton says his “Today” show comments about his 1995 affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky were not his finest hour….he came off “combative.”

Clinton told CBS “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert last night he was mad at “himself” for his combative response during the “Today” show interview earlier this week.

Clinton told Colbert the interview started with an assertion that he’d never apologized.

Clinton explained that he apologized to Lewinsky publicly, but has never done so personally or privately.

Clinton also said he supports the MeToo movement of women who were sexually harassed and abused by men in positions of power.

