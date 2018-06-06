Bill Clinton Addresses “Combative” Comments about Monica Lewinsky

Former President Bill Clinton says his “Today” show comments about his 1995 affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky were not his finest hour….he came off “combative.”

Clinton told CBS “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert last night he was mad at “himself” for his combative response during the “Today” show interview earlier this week.

Clinton told Colbert the interview started with an assertion that he’d never apologized.

Clinton explained that he apologized to Lewinsky publicly, but has never done so personally or privately.

Bill Clinton is explaining away his creepy Today Show interview by saying he got “hot under the collar.” Yeah? Better get some ice on that. #DennisMillerOption — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) June 5, 2018

Clinton also said he supports the MeToo movement of women who were sexually harassed and abused by men in positions of power.

Bill Clinton epitomizes the aggressor, not the victim. You can’t have an appropriate or consensual relationship with an intern. That is the definition of sexual harassment. #GiveMeABreak — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 5, 2018

