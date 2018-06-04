In the face of the #MeToo movement, Former President Bill Clinton says he’s never had the chance to give former White House intern Monica Lewinsky a private apology…he has not spoken to her directly since the whole affair in the Oval Office came to light.

He has, however, said he was sorry “publicly” several times.

So Monica Lewinsky said she was sorry and took her share of responsibility for what happened. Bill Clinton just can’t do either. He’s the victim https://t.co/Y2qInNIGs4 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 4, 2018

Clinton also says the #MeToo movement hasn’t changed how he sees the sex scandal that rocked his presidency in the 1990s, setting events in motion that led to his impeachment.

Clinton said he felt terrible at the time and has finally come to grips with it.

Lewinsky recently wrote in “Vanity Fair” that the #MeToo movement has changed how she thinks about sexual harassment and her time in the White House.

But the dumping on Monica continues. Just recently, Lewinsky was disinvited to a “Town and Country” charity event because at the last minute Clinton was also set to attend.

The magazine apologized for how it handled the situation.

The post Bill Clinton Has Not Apologized Personally to Monica Lewinsky #MeToo appeared first on 850 WFTL.