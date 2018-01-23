Bill Cosby Performs First Show Since 2015

Bill Cosby is back to doing what made him famous, stand up comedy. It was the first time Bill has hit the stage since his sexual assault trial back in 2015.

The show was in Philly at LaRose Jazz Club and he did it alongside a jazz quartet. Cosby didn’t make jokes about his trial, most of his material was about the fact that he’s going blind.

Cosby heads back to court in April for the retrial of his sexual assault case and new jury selection will begin in March. His first trial this past June ended in a mistrial.

Seems like Bill is getting back to business, but would you go to see Bill Cosby perform stand up again?