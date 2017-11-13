Bill Gates’ newest mission: Curing Alzheimer’s

Currently, there is no treatment to stop Alzheimer’s, let alone slow its progression. And billionaire Bill Gates thinks he will change that.

For Gates, the fight is personal. He is investing $50 million of his own money into the Dementia Discovery Fund, a private-public research partnership focused on some of the more novel ideas about what drives the brain disease, such as looking at a brain cell’s immune system.

It’s the first time Gates has made a commitment to a noncommunicable disease. The work done through his foundation has focused primarily on infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria and polio.

Today, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, where a new case is diagnosed every 66 seconds.