Billboard’s 100 Best Music Videos Of All Time
By Beth
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

There are a lot of really great music videos out there but have you ever thought about which ones are the absolute best? Billboard has compiled a list of what they believe are the best music videos of all time.
Before you read the list, Billboard wants you to know that this list was compiled based on opinion and not numbers.
Here are the top 5, in descending order. Outkast – “Hey Ya”, Beyonce’ – “Formation”, D’Angelo – “Untitled (How Does It Feel?)”, Missy Elliott – “Work It”, and the number one music video of all time goes to… Lady Gaga – Bad Romance.
What do you think is the greatest music video of all time?

