Billy Bush wrote an Op-Ed piece in the New York Times saying no one should question whether Donald Trump made lewd remarks about grabbing a woman’s genitalia during the infamous Access Hollywood video.
Bush plainly wrote, “He said it. Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator.”
It has been reported recently that Trump has privately suggested that the voice on the video is not him. Bush said Trump’s questioning of the authenticity has “hit a raw nerve in me”
Bush lost his Today Show job at NBC after the tape was leaked last year.
What do you think about Bush speaking out now?
Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real
