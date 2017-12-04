Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

Billy Bush wrote an Op-Ed piece in the New York Times saying no one should question whether Donald Trump made lewd remarks about grabbing a woman’s genitalia during the infamous Access Hollywood video.

Bush plainly wrote, “He said it. Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator.”

It has been reported recently that Trump has privately suggested that the voice on the video is not him. Bush said Trump’s questioning of the authenticity has “hit a raw nerve in me”

Bush lost his Today Show job at NBC after the tape was leaked last year.

