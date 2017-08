Billy Joel hasn’t made an appearance on daytime TV since he was on “Oprah” in 2008!

Billy Joel will be kicking off the second season of “Harry” with Hrry Connick Jr. on Sept. 12. According to the show, he will perform a solo and Connick will join him to perform a duet of one of Joel’s classics.

What songs do you hope he performs???

Here’s his last appearance on a daytime talk show in 2008.