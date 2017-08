What planet am I on??? Billy Joel & Axl Rose performing an AC/DC song???

Axl Rose has been filling in as the lead singer for AC/DC on their current tour after the departure of Brian Johnson, the band’s singer for more than 25 years. This past Friday night, in Minneapolis, Rose joined Billy Joel on stage during a show for a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”, and it was epic!

