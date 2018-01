Alexa Ray Joel, the 32-year-old daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ryan Gleason during a recent beach vacation.

She announced their engagement Monday through a series of Instagram posts flaunting her new ring.

Joel and her restaurateur fiancé, 40, have been dating for about five years.

Neither Billy Joel nor Brinkley has publicly commented on their daughter’s new engagement. Brinkley did sing Gleason’s praises during an interview in July.