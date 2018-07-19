Billy Joel Performed His 100th Madison Square Garden Show Last Night! By Bill Adams | Jul 19, 2018 @ 7:00 AM Amazing accomplishment for Billy, especially being a New York guy. Think it means something special to him? Check out this interview where he explains how special this milestone is. ~ Bill #BillyJoel#jenniferandbill SHARE RELATED CONTENT Diamonds Are My Best Friend! So I’m Gonna Start Diggin’! Hold On….IHOP DELIVERS NOW!? I’m Officially In Heaven! What Is The Shiggy Challenge? Here’s A Mom Showing You NEW CHER MUSIC Thanks To Mamma Mia 2!! Last Week I Found An Expiration Date Of 2015 In My Fridge…But This Takes The Cake! …errr Bread. It Seems We All Hate Ross Geller.