Bipartisan Budget Deal Reached

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Senate agreed on a 2-year budget deal.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about the deal on the Senate floor today saying, it was negotiated by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and House calling it a “significant, bipartisan agreement on a two-year budget.”

The deal will increase defense spending, ending years of congressional budget restraints on the Pentagon as well as increase domestic spending, including disaster relief and public health funding.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also spoke about the deal calling it “very good for the American people and a genuine bipartisan breakthrough.”

The overall deal will increase government spending by about 300-billion dollars.

McConnell also said the Senate would soon start a lengthy and open debate on immigration.

Democrats want longterm protections for Dreamers, young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children while President Trump is insisting on stricter immigration laws, more border security and funding for a massive border wall.

