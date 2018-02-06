Bitcoin Price Falls Below $6000

Bitcoin has fallen below $6000 for the first time this year. Which has some bankers believing it’s signs of a global crackdown on the cryptocurrency.

“If authorities do not act, cryptocurrencies could become more interconnected with the main financial system and become a threat to financial stability,” says the new head of the Bank for International Settlements, Augustin Carstens.

In case you were wondering, Bitcoin isn’t recognized by central banks and it allows people to bypass banks and traditional payment methods in order to pay for goods and services.

Warnings about Bitcoin are increasing from authorities and economists around the world. Facebook has just banned bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ads on its website.

How do you feel about Bitcoin? Have you invested or used it at all?