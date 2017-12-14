“Bitcoin Is A Scam” Thinks ‘Wolf of Wall Street’s’ Jordan Belfort

You’ve either heard about it, know about it, or have no clue about Bitcoin. The now popular cryptocurrency is very popular and the man behind the movie Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, thinks it’s all a scam.
“It’s the biggest scam ever, such a huge gigantic scam that’s going to blow up in so many people’s faces.” says Belfort in an interview.
Unlike a bank, where the money is insured by the government, Bitcoin is unregulated and vulnerable to hackers.
Hackers are getting smarter, but the popularity of Bitcoin is rising. Are you a believer in the potential of Bitcoin?

 

Related Content

How old is too old for trick-or-treating?
U2 scores Eighth No. 1 album on 200 chart with ...
Wilson Phillips – Hold On
OMG! How This Man Walked Away Is Beyond Us!
Elton John plays tribute to his mother
iPhone X goes on sale around the world
Comments