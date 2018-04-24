Blind, Diabetic Maltese “Teddy” Found, PBG Woman Arrested
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Teddy, the 11 year old Maltese Yorkie mix stolen while at a Petco store in Palm Beach Gardens over the weekend, has been recovered and returned to his owner as of early Tuesday morning.

Tara Harris, has confirmed she has “Teddy in hand.”

The dog was returned early this morning “wobbling, and shaking” so he is being taken to an emergency vet for observation.

Teddy is blind and diabetic and needs insulin shots.

Teddy was taken from Petco where he was being groomed over the weekend. A woman came in and asked for her dog, paid for the grooming and left with Teddy. Police identified a person of interest, Heather Ryan, 48, of Palm Beach Gardens, saying she may have stolen the dog from Petco Saturday night. Ryan is now under arrest.

