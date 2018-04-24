Blind, Diabetic Maltese “Teddy” Found, PBG Woman Arrested

Teddy, the 11 year old Maltese Yorkie mix stolen while at a Petco store in Palm Beach Gardens over the weekend, has been recovered and returned to his owner as of early Tuesday morning.

Tara Harris, has confirmed she has “Teddy in hand.”

The dog was returned early this morning “wobbling, and shaking” so he is being taken to an emergency vet for observation.

Teddy is blind and diabetic and needs insulin shots.

WONDERFUL BREAKING NEWS: Teddy the dog, who was wrongfully taken from a Petco store, has been FOUND! The owner just gave him the medication a few minutes ago. @AndrewRuizWPTV https://t.co/HVb4eJHs9W pic.twitter.com/waPaNjV2bG — Ashleigh Walters (@AshleighWalters) April 24, 2018

Teddy was found this morning at 5am inside the home of Heather Ryan whom Palm Beach Gardens Police is calling a “person of interest” in the dogs disappearance. pic.twitter.com/xkq6urFq2P — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) April 24, 2018

Teddy was taken from Petco where he was being groomed over the weekend. A woman came in and asked for her dog, paid for the grooming and left with Teddy. Police identified a person of interest, Heather Ryan, 48, of Palm Beach Gardens, saying she may have stolen the dog from Petco Saturday night. Ryan is now under arrest.

NOW: @PBGPD say they arrested Heather Ryan. They say she stole Teddy from the salon at Petco in Palm Beach Gardens. Teddy was reunited with his owner this morning @wptv @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/V4D0T4inJv — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) April 24, 2018

