A Nor’easter is dumping snow along the Eastern Seaboard. 31-people are under a blizzard warning and so far, 7,600 US flights have been canceled, but that’s expected to grow. Thousands of schools are closed from North Virginia into Maine. To add insult to injury, winds could reach 50 to 60 mph! To find out more about your flight, there are several sites you an visit:

http://www.pbia.org/flight-status/departing/

http://www.flightstats.com/go/Home/home.do

http://flightaware.com/

SAFE TRAVELS EVERYONE!