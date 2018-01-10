Board games are fashionably chic again

Put down the smartphones, turn off Netflix and Hulu and open up Clue or Monopoly. Board games are back. An article in the Washington Post says sales of board games and puzzles were up by 15 percent in 2016. There were also around 5,000 new games introduced in the last year. What’s driving the boom? Some speculate it’s because millennials are preferring to socialize at home. Other say today’s new board games are a lot more fun. Have you played one of the new board games? Which one is your favorite?