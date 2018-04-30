Bob Dylan Has His Own Whiskey Line!

Drink up friends! Bob wants to share his love of whiskey with ya! Very apropos – he has named it “Heaven’s Door”. The label is super cool – silhouettes of wagon wheels and crows.

The regular line of Heaven’s Door will be for sale for $50-$80 a bottle. But every year a limited edition Bootleg Series will be released in ceramic bottles decorated with the Bob’s oil and water color paintings. The first one will be out next year and will cost around $300. Super cool!!

Would you drink it and save the bottle, or never drink it?

Read more here!