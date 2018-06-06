Boca Attorneys Donate Metal Detector to Broward Alma mater Launching “Alumni Challenge”

Two Boca Raton attorneys are urging successful alumni to give back to their high schools by helping to upgrade campus security…thus making South Florida schools safer one at a time.

Prompted by the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High, Teddy and Russell Berman have created the “Alumni Challenge.”

The Bermans bought a metal detector for their alma mater, J.P Taravella High in Coral Springs, and challenge others to do the same.

At The Berman Law Group on Boca Raton Blvd. where they are about to announce “The Alumni Challenge,” an initiative aimed toward convincing others to buy metal detectors and wands for their alma mater high schools. Named partners are from Parkland. Reporting for @SunSentinel. pic.twitter.com/V2CJJg73jF — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) June 5, 2018

Installation of the detector at Taravella High is subject to approval by the Broward County School Board.

