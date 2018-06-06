Boca Attorneys Donate Metal Detector to Broward Alma mater Launching “Alumni Challenge”
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Two Boca Raton attorneys are urging successful alumni to give back to their high schools by helping to upgrade campus security…thus making South Florida schools safer one at a time.

Prompted by the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High, Teddy and Russell Berman have created the “Alumni Challenge.”

The Bermans bought a metal detector for their alma mater, J.P Taravella High in Coral Springs, and challenge others to do the same.

Installation of the detector at Taravella High is subject to approval by the Broward County School Board.

The post Boca Attorneys Donate Metal Detector to Broward Alma mater Launching “Alumni Challenge” appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Senator Rubio Blasts Facebook For Sharing Data with Chinese Companies Bill Clinton Addresses “Combative” Comments about Monica Lewinsky Crews Save Kitten Lodged Between Wall and A/C Unit TMZ: Spade Upset, Husband Was Seeking Divorce Toxic Blue-Green Algae Plaguing Waters on Treasure Coast President Trump vs NFL, “Kneeling Protest Not Free Speech”
Comments