Boca Raton Mayor and suspected felon, 62-year-old Susan Haynie has been suspended by Governor Rick Scott.

Haynie, who is is facing criminal charges of official misconduct and corrupt misuse of her office was office by Gov. Rick Scott on Friday.

Last week, Haynie was charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors. She faces three counts of official misconduct, and single counts of perjury in an official proceeding, misuse of public office, corrupt misuse of public office and failure to disclose a voting conflict.

The governor typically suspends elected officials facing criminal charges.

“It is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Boca Raton, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Susan Ince Haynie be immediately suspended from the public office, which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this executive order,” Scott’s order said.

Haynie also withdrew her name from the Palm Beach County Commission race after the charges were made public.

Deputy Mayor Scott Singer will as mayor until a special election on Aug. 28 according to the city charter.

“We’ve been through some trying days; we will move forward,” Singer said at brief press conference Friday evening. “Business has continued as usual and there will be no interruption.”

City officials are inviting the public to a 4:30 p.m. discussion Monday at fire and police headquarters, 6500 N. Congress Ave. “We will have a full and thorough discussion Monday,” Singer promised.

Read more on Haynie’s arrest here.

The post Boca Mayor and Suspected Felon Susan Haynie Suspended by Governor Scott appeared first on 850 WFTL.