Boca Mayor Susan Haynie Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Embattled Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from $335,000 in undisclosed income and accepting income from a local real estate developer doing business in the city.

Her arrest sent shockwaves through city hall where on Tuesday she was expected to be at a public meeting but instead called out sick.

She faces four felony charges and three misdemeanor charges including official misconduct, misuse of public office, failure to disclose a voting conflict, and perjury.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County jail and released late Tuesday night.

Investigators have been looking into Mayor Haynie’s business dealings and personal finances since November of 2011 and began a formal ethics investigation of her in March of 2014.

She is accused of accepting income from real estate developer James Batmasian and his company Investments Limited and voting favorably on issues before the city commission that would benefit him.

A property management company, Community Reliance, which is owned by the mayor and her husband Neil Haynie also did business with James Batmasian during her tenure.

She is accused of lying under oath during an ethics hearing in January about her involvement with Community Reliance as well as her income.

Haynie was initially elected to the Boca commission in 2002 and was first elected mayor in 2014.

She was planning a run for the Palm Beach County Commission but has since withdrawn her candidacy.

“We look forward to challenging these accusations, and that’s all they are right now, just accusations,” her Attorney Leonard Feuer said, standing with Haynie outside the county jail Tuesday night. “In court, everything will come out, and I believe at the end of the day she will be fully vindicated.”

