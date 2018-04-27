Governor Rick Scott has suspended Boca Mayor Susan Haynie following her latest arrest.

The 62- year-old was suspended Friday after her arrest Tuesday on charges of perjury in an official judge proceeding, corrupt misuse of public office, misuse of public office, official misconduct and failure to disclose information regarding votes in office.

According to the report, the charges stem partially from an investigation where it was discovered that Haynie received undisclosed money from her husband’s business and undisclosed money from a real estate business both Haynie and her husband owned between 2014 to 2017.

The post Boca Mayor Suspended After Recent Arrest appeared first on 850 WFTL.