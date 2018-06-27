Body Found in Basement of Giants Cornerback Janoris Jenkins of Pahokee

Officials are identifying the body of a man found in the New Jersey home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins yesterday morning as that of a family friend.

Neighbors are surprised by the news and say Jenkins, who is from Pahokee, Florida, is well-liked in the community.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office identified the man as 25-year-old Rene Roosevelt, a family friend who had been staying at the home.

Jenkins is in Florida and wasn’t home when cops received a 911 call about the body found in the basement.

There’s no word on a cause of death, but police are investigating it as a possible homicide. Jenkins has lived in the home for about two years.

#Breaking Victim in Fair Lawn death at home of #JanorisJenkins identified as Roosevelt Rene, a family friend living at the home. #NJTonight @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/6cw8AAbFoG — Alex Lombardo (@AlexPLombardo) June 27, 2018

“The manner of death will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office after a post-mortem exam,” the prosecutor’s office told NorthJersey.com.

Jenkins is a star cornerback for the Giants and is considered one of the best cornerbacks in football.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams, then signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Giants in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl his first season with the Giants.

Jenkins and the Giants are aware of the situation.

